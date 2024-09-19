1,400 sanitation staff to be deployed in three shifts during Dasara festivities in Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra on September 19 (Thursday) said 1,400 sanitation workers would be deployed in three shifts in 27 localities across the city, as part of the arrangements for the 10-day Dasara festivities between October 3 and 12.

Thirty-five lakh drinking water bottles and packets are being readied for distribution among devotees and 150 temporary toilets and six cloakrooms were being arranged, he said during a meeting with officials from all departments to discuss the Dasara preparations at the VMC office.

A 24/7 control room would also be set up, and conveyor belts would be arranged to carry the devotees’ discarded clothes from the ghats to the roads, he said.

Meanwhile, as per the instructions of Mr. Dhyanachandra, officials organised a ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Camp’ as part of the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ programme. A health camp was organised for over 3,000 sanitation workers at the Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium and Urban Primary Health Centres.

Free health check-ups were conducted for sanitation workers. Tests for diabetes, thyroid and other disorders were conducted, and free medicines were distributed to those in need.

