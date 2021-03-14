140 kg of ganja seized, one arrested

Sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the Ibrahimpatnam police on Saturday arrested a person and seized 140 kg of ganja worth about ₹14 lakh.
The contraband was allegedly being smuggled from Paderu in Visakhapatnam Agency area to Delhi. The accused were running a godown in G. Konduru in Krishna district, and smuggling the contraband to other States, said SEB Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Moka Sathi Babu.
Police are trying to identify the kingpin of the racket in Paderu and the destination of the ganja stock. “We seized a car and took one person of G. Konduru into custody. Investigation is under progress,” the ASP said.
In West Godavari
In another raid, the team led by Jangareddygudem police arrested 11 persons for allegedly selling ganja at Tirumalapuram village in West Godavari district on Saturday.
They seized 2 kg of the contraband and the accused would be produced in the court. Raids were being continued on the houses of the accused, a police officer said.
