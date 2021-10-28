₹140 cr. disbursed under various schemes at bankers’ outreach event

25 banks set up stalls promoting their loan products

Collector A. Suryakumari on Thursday asked bankers to provide loans to eligible persons in an easy manner so that more people could take up self-employment projects and also provide livelihood for some others through their activities.

The State Bank of India, the lead bank in the district, organised a public outreach programme here. Nearly 25 banks established their stalls for the promotion of their products apart from providing information about loan facility for both Union and State government schemes. Several self-help groups displayed their products at the event.

The Collector said on the occasion that bankers’ support was essential for the effective implementation of welfare programmes.

SBI Deputy General Managers A. Venkata Ramayya (Amaravati) and Manmaya Pandab (Visakhapatnam) assured the Collector that the bank had been directing all branch managers to give priority to government welfare schemes.

SBI Regional Manager, Vizianagaram D. Raja Rama Mohana Rao said that loans to the tune of ₹139.52 crore had been disbursed under various schemes.

NABARD District Development Manager P. Harish said that self-employment schemes were being promoted in rural areas.

APGVB Regional Manager T.G. Nageswara Rao and managers K. Krishna Naik and D. Sriram Patnaik told the media that ₹80 crore worth of loans were sanctioned as part of the programme.

Union Bank of India DGM P. Krishnaiah, District Cooperative Central Bank CEO K. Janardhan, Axis Bank manager E.V. Hemanth Kumar, HDFC branch manager (Ring Road) K.V.Sai Kumar and others were present.