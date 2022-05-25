14-year-old ‘sexually assaulted’

Accused booked under POCSO Act

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Achanta mandal in West Godavari district.

Following a complaint, the Achanta police registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and arrested the accused. The girl was sent to Government Hospital for medical examination, the police said on Wednesday.

The Disha Mahila police are investigating the case.