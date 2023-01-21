ADVERTISEMENT

14-year-old girl student gives birth to boy

January 21, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

K Umashanker
In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl, studying IX class, gave birth to a baby boy at a government hospital in Annamayya district on Saturday evening.

A senior official, who visited the hospital, confirmed the incident. He said the girl, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, was a student at the gurukula patashala. She complained of acute stomach pain and was rushed to the hospital, where she gave birth to a child.

The official said that the teachers and the staff of the school could not detect any signs showing that the girl was pregnant. “The doctors at the hospital are also puzzled to see the girl giving birth to a child, showing no symptoms of pregnancy,” the official said.

The official said that the police were collecting information from the girl’s parents about the episode.

A government teacher said the incident showed the appalling state of administration in the gurukul patashala. A paramedical staff at the hospital observed that it was a clear case of negligence on the part of the school authorities.

Meanwhile, MLC Graduates Constituency (Rayalaseema) candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party Mahesh Swero demanded that the Annamayya District Collector order an inquiry and suspend the officials concerned for their negligency.

