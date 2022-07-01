14-year-old girl dies due to suspected diahorrea in Guntur

A 14-year-old girl was suspected to have died due to gastroenteritis which broke out at Kolanukonda village near Tenali . Ten people were being treated at GGH at Tenali and in Guntur.

The outbreak of suspected diarrhoea was reported two days back. Locals said that several people complained of vommiting and loose bowel movement.

The girl fell unconscious and died while being shifted to GGH, Tenali.

Collector M Venugopal Reddy, Joint Collector G Rajakumari and DMHO Sobha Rani rushed to the village and made arrangements to open. A make shift camp at a local ZP high school.