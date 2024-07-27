ADVERTISEMENT

14-year-old boy dies in Nellore after concrete slab of sunshade falls on him at school

Published - July 27, 2024 10:58 am IST - Nellore

Student union leaders protest at the school premises even as body was being taken in an ambulance for post mortem

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Guru Mahendra, Class 9 student of KNR Municipal High School in BV Nagar in Nellore district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 14-year-old boy died when the concrete slab of the sunshade fell on him while playing in his school on Friday evening. He was identified as Guru Mahendra, a class 9 student of KNR Municipal High School in BV Nagar, SPSR Nellore district.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the boy was playing at the newly constructed building of the school. The boy tried to climb the sunshade, which collapsed and fell on him. He died on the spot.

Locals alleged that large-scale corruption and shoddy construction of the school building under Nadu-Nedu scheme led to the death of the student. They demanded that the authorities conduct a detailed investigation on the quality of the structures on the school premises.

Nellore District Collector O. Anand announced that the State government would provide ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased boy. District Education Officer Rama Rao, RDO Malola, local leaders Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, Gunukula Kishore and others inspected the accident site.

