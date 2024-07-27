14-year-old boy dies in Nellore after concrete slab of sunshade falls on him at school

A 14-year-old boy died when the concrete slab of the sunshade fell on him while playing in his school on Friday evening. He was identified as Guru Mahendra, a class 9 student of KNR Municipal High School in BV Nagar, SPSR Nellore district.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the boy was playing at the newly constructed building of the school. The boy tried to climb the sunshade, which collapsed and fell on him. He died on the spot.

Locals alleged that large-scale corruption and shoddy construction of the school building under Nadu-Nedu scheme led to the death of the student. They demanded that the authorities conduct a detailed investigation on the quality of the structures on the school premises.

Nellore District Collector O. Anand announced that the State government would provide ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased boy. District Education Officer Rama Rao, RDO Malola, local leaders Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, Gunukula Kishore and others inspected the accident site.

