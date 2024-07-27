GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

14-year-old boy dies in Nellore after concrete slab of sunshade falls on him at school

Student union leaders protest at the school premises even as body was being taken in an ambulance for post mortem

Published - July 27, 2024 10:58 am IST - Nellore

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Guru Mahendra, Class 9 student of KNR Municipal High School in BV Nagar in Nellore district.

File photo of Guru Mahendra, Class 9 student of KNR Municipal High School in BV Nagar in Nellore district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 14-year-old boy died when the concrete slab of the sunshade fell on him while playing in his school on Friday evening. He was identified as Guru Mahendra, a class 9 student of KNR Municipal High School in BV Nagar, SPSR Nellore district.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the boy was playing at the newly constructed building of the school. The boy tried to climb the sunshade, which collapsed and fell on him. He died on the spot.

Locals alleged that large-scale corruption and shoddy construction of the school building under Nadu-Nedu scheme led to the death of the student. They demanded that the authorities conduct a detailed investigation on the quality of the structures on the school premises.

Nellore District Collector O. Anand announced that the State government would provide ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased boy. District Education Officer Rama Rao, RDO Malola, local leaders Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, Gunukula Kishore and others inspected the accident site.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.