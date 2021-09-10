14 succumb to COVID-19 in State

Number of active cases increases to 14,624

The State reported 14 COVID-19 deaths and 1,439 infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 13,964 and 20,26,042 respectively.

The number of active cases increased to 14,624 as 1,311 patients recovered in the past day. The recovery rate and total recoveries stood at 98.59% and 19,97,454 respectively.

The daily positivity rate of 62,856 samples tested was 2.29% and that of the 2.71 crore tests conducted remained at 7.46%.

Krishna district reported the highest toll of four deaths in the past day while Chittoor reported three and Prakasam and West Godavari two each. Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported one death each.

Chittoor reported 261 new infections. It was followed by Nellore (260), West Godaari (182), East Godavari (170), Guntur (142), Krishna (131), Prakasam (87), Visakhapatnam (79), Kadapa (66), Anantapur (23), Srikakulam (22), Kurnool (8) and Vizianagaram (8).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,87,320), Chittoor (2,40,063), West Godavari (1,75,543), Guntur (1,73,645), Anantapur (1,57,319), Visakhapatnam (1,55,573), Nellore (1,41,945), Prakasam (1,34,680), Kurnool (1,23,909), Srikakulam (1,22,323), Krishna (1,14,918), Kadapa (1,13,344) and Vizianagaram (82,565).