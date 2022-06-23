14 schools from Krishna to vie for national-level swachh award

Jakkampudi school bags top place in NTR district

Krishna district Collector P. Ranjit Basha said 14 schools from the district would be nominated for the national-level Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar.

Mr. Ranjit Basha presented awards to 38 schools that won the district-level Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said of the 4,110 schools in the district 38 had won the award and 14 schools with the top score would be nominated for the national-level competition.

He said the schools were ranked based on the facilities, questionnaires and photos of school maintenance.

He said in the national-level competition 26 schools in the country would be selected for the award.

In NTR district, Jakkampudi Mandal Parishad Primary School won the first place in the competition at the district level. Collector S. Dilli Rao presented the award to the school headmaster Sk. Yusuf.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yusuf brought to the Collector's notice that the school had pending dues towards the kitchen shed and electricity bills. The Collector promised that the issues would be resolved.