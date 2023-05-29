14 pilgrims injured in road accident on Tirumala ghat road

May 29, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - TIRUMALA

About fourteen pilgrims were injured and two of them were said to have received serious injuries when a private van in which they were travelling met with an accident on the first ghat road leading to Tirupati on May 29.

The mishap took place when the driver, who reportedly was talking over his mobile phone, lost control over the speeding vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve and hit the parapet wall, before capsizing to one side.

All the injured, who hailed from Kolar in Karnataka, were immediately rushed to TTD run BIRRD hospital, while two others who were grievously injured were admitted to SVIMS super specialty hospital.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy expressed shock over the incident and instructed the officials to extend utmost medical care to the pilgrims and deputed JEO Veerabrahmam to monitor the arrangements.

Perturbed with two back-to-back accidents in a week, Mr. Reddy directed the vigilance personnel to submit a report and also suggest recommendations in restricting the vehicular speed on the ghat roads and thereby avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.