14 persons test positive in Nellore, Prakasam districts, active cases 87

NELLORE/ONGOLE

31 May 2020 23:32 IST

Special wing to come up at Nellore GGH to take care of children of infected parents

Fourteen persons, 10 in SPSR Nellore district and four in Prakasam district, tested positive for the viral disease on a day when lockdown 4.0 ended.

Nellore District Collector M.V. Seshagiri Babu asked the health officials to put all Chennai returnees on home quarantine after screening them at Tada check-post, as the district continued to bore the brunt of COVID-19. The number of active cases rose to 66 in Nellore district, where 406 persons were quarantined.

Tada registered four new cases followed by Sullurpeta, Nellore and Udayagiri that reported two cases each, a health bulletin said on Sunday.

The district administration decided to set up a baby care centre at the Government General Hospital to take care of children whose parents tested positive for the disease. Meanwhile, Industries Minister M. Goutham Reddy reviewed the situation at Vennavada and provided relief to coronavirus-hit people at Atmakur, his home constituency.

In Prakasam district, a 39-year-old man and his eight-year-old son who had returned from Maharashtra to Palukuru village, near Kandukur, and a 54-year-old man at Karedu village who returned from Chennai, got infected, COVID-19 nodal officer John Richards said.

Source unknown

Health officials were perplexed over the source of infection of a 75-year-old woman from Rajupalem village as she had no travel history to any of the hotspots. With this, the number of active cases mounted to 21 so far in the district, where first set of patients-- Delhi returnees and their primary contacts were cured of the disease.

A containment action plan was implemented in Kandukur, Ulavapadu and Tangutur mandals by the health officials. Sanitary staff swung into action and sanitized the affected places.

Chennai returnees lead the tally

The new set of cases emerged among persons with travel history either to Tamil Nadu or Maharashtra when almost all those who had tested positive on their return from Nizamuddin in New Delhi got cured.

So far, 14 persons who had returned from Chennai had got infected in Prakasam district. Four other persons infected so far had come either from Pune or Mumbai.