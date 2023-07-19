ADVERTISEMENT

14 persons get life term imprisonment for retaliatory murders

July 19, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - KADAPA

A brawl over stones strewn in front of the house of the accused turned violent leading to two murders in two years

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Image used for illustration purpose only

The Second Additional District Judge’s court in Proddatur has awarded a life sentence to 14 persons and slapped a fine of ₹1.20 lakh on each of them for resorting to a vindictive murder, which rocked the district in 2012 and 2013.

The first incident happened in Talla Proddatur police limits in May 2012 when a brawl over stones strewn in front of the house of the accused turned violent. Seven persons hacked Pikkili Maha Chandraiah (28) to death in May 2012. After waiting for eighteen months, seven relatives of Chandriah killed Bestha Ramudu (28), one of his attackers, in December 2013.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan appreciated the successive officers of the Kondapuram police station for expediting the case and ensuring conviction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US