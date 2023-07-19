HamberMenu
14 persons get life term imprisonment for retaliatory murders

A brawl over stones strewn in front of the house of the accused turned violent leading to two murders in two years

July 19, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
Image used for illustration purpose only

The Second Additional District Judge’s court in Proddatur has awarded a life sentence to 14 persons and slapped a fine of ₹1.20 lakh on each of them for resorting to a vindictive murder, which rocked the district in 2012 and 2013.

The first incident happened in Talla Proddatur police limits in May 2012 when a brawl over stones strewn in front of the house of the accused turned violent. Seven persons hacked Pikkili Maha Chandraiah (28) to death in May 2012. After waiting for eighteen months, seven relatives of Chandriah killed Bestha Ramudu (28), one of his attackers, in December 2013.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan appreciated the successive officers of the Kondapuram police station for expediting the case and ensuring conviction.

