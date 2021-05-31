‘14 people have died of black fungus infection’

VIJAYAWADA

31 May 2021 23:28 IST

97 patients have recovered while 1,068 are undergoing treatment, says Health Secy.

Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal has said that 14 persons have died of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the State and 1,179 persons have been infected so far.

Mr. Singhal told the media that 1,068 patients were undergoing treatment and 97 patients had recovered. Five days ago, there were 579 black fungus cases in the State, according to officials.

“Out of 1,179 persons infected with mucormycosis, 1,139 have history of COVID infection and of the total, 743 have diabetes,” said Mr. Singhal. There are only three patients below 18 years of age, while 418 patients are in the age group of 19-45.

Referring to coronavirus infections, Mr. Singhal said that the medical oxygen consumption in the State was coming down gradually following the drop in new cases.

“The State used 590 metric tonnes of medical oxygen in the last 24 hours. A few days ago, we were using over 800 MTs of oxygen daily and the usage has come down now due to fewer hospital admissions,” he said, adding that 14,924 patients were undergoing treatment in private hospitals while 28,700 more in government facilities.

Bed availability

As of Monday afternoon, 6,323 hospital beds were available. Also, 1.75 lakh doses of Remdesivir were available at government hospitals, he added.

The number of calls being received by the 104 COVID helpline has also came down. Only 3,885 people called seeking help to find hospital beds, COVID test centres and other information in the last 24 hours, said Mr. Singhal.