14 PB Siddhartha junior college students shine in JEE Mains Session One

February 16, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Fourteen of the 52 students from P.B. Siddhartha Junior College of Arts and Sciences, Vijayawada, who appeared for the JEE Mains-2024 Session One examination from January 24 to February 2 have achieved good results, said principal C. Venkateswarlu in a press release on February 15.

Expressing happiness that the achievement has come after the institute introduced coaching sessions for the first time this year, the principal thanked all the faculty and students and attributed their success to their hard work.

A congratulatory meeting was hled on the campus on Wednesday, where students were asked to take inspiration from their friends and work hard.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.