14 PB Siddhartha junior college students shine in JEE Mains Session One

February 16, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani, The Hindu Bureau

Fourteen of the 52 students from P.B. Siddhartha Junior College of Arts and Sciences, Vijayawada, who appeared for the JEE Mains-2024 Session One examination from January 24 to February 2 have achieved good results, said principal C. Venkateswarlu in a press release on February 15.

Expressing happiness that the achievement has come after the institute introduced coaching sessions for the first time this year, the principal thanked all the faculty and students and attributed their success to their hard work.

A congratulatory meeting was hled on the campus on Wednesday, where students were asked to take inspiration from their friends and work hard.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / education

