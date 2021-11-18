14 ordinances presented before the Legislative Assembly

VIJAYAWADA:

Dasari Sudha sworn in as MLA by the Speaker

The seventh session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on November 18 with the swearing in of Dasari Sudha as YSR Congress MLA from Badvel (SC) constituency, by Speaker Thammineni Seetharam.

An adjournment motion moved by the TDP MLA A. Satya Prasad on the prices of petrol and diesel was rejected by the Speaker, who said that the members of the opposition cannot dictate what business he should take up as they insisted that the enormous burden imposed by the rising prices of petrol and diesel on the common people warranted a discussion in order to find solutions.

Later, Mr. Seetharam announced that 14 ordinances and annual reports of various corporations were deemed to be laid before the House, which then condoled the death of ten former MLAs.

Meanwhile, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Speaker Thammineni Seetharam and attended by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and TDP deputy floor leader K. Atchannaidu decided to have the session up to November 26.

Mr. Atchannaidu reportedly pressed for a 15-day session to deliberate on a whole lot of issues but the CM agreed for seven days.

The BAC has since resolved to conduct the Assembly for seven working days i.e. November 18 to 26 excluding the weekend (November 20 and 21).

Before the Assembly session commenced, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over 'B' forms in his chambers to Varudu Kalyani and Mondithoka Arun Kumar who were nominated as Members of the Legislative Council.