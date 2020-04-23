Andhra Pradesh

14 new COVID-19 cases in Chittoor district; total at 73

Revenue and police officials making arrangements to declare Chittejarla village in Chittoor district as red zone on Thursday.

Most of them were government personnel

Fourteen new positive COVID-19 cases were registered in Chittoor district on Thursday, taking the total to 73.

District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta told the media that of the 14 new cases, five were reported from Srikalahasti, followed by Yerravaripalem with three cases, and the mandals of Tirupati Urban, B.N. Kandriga, Yerpedu, Chinnagottigallu and Puttur one each.

The Collector said that so far, 5,740 sample tests were conducted in the district, of which results of 1,846 were awaited. “Fifteen quarantine centres have been set up in the district ever since positive COVID-19 cases surfaced in the district. These centres are equipped to handle 1,740 cases. At present, 414 persons are under quarantine. In relief camps, we are providing food and shelter to 2,111 persons,” Mr Gupta said.

Pin-pointing difficult

District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah said of the new positive cases, majority of them were government personnel and their family members. “It is becoming difficult for the officials to pin-point the location of the cases. Most of the personnel kept travelling between their workstations and places of residence. We are going to increase rapid tests to the optimal levels in the coming week,” he said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar on Thursday inspected the red zone at RTC Colony in Puttur town, and directed the police personnel in the sub-division to strictly implement the lockdown. He said that as the COVID-19 positive cases spread to Nagari, Puttur, Nindra and Vadamalapeta mandals, barricading be made wherever necessary.

After the village of Kuppedu in Nindra mandal registered one positive case, the neighboring mandals of Pitchatur and Narayanavanam were also declared as red zones.

