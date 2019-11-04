14 lorries seized for ‘illegal sand transport’

The Nandigama police seized 14 lorries for transporting 24 tonnes of sand illegally from two sand reaches of river Krishna during the raid conducted at Keesara toll gate on the national highway on Saturday midnight.

According to Nandigama DSP G.V. Ramana Murthy, the lorries were carrying the excess quantity of sand collected from Sengapadu reach (2 lorries) and Chintalapadu reach (12 lorries) as against the quantity shown on the documents.

The Chintalapadu site is private land for which the Department of Mines permitted for extraction of the sand. Kanchikacharla Sub Inspector Mr. Hari said, “We have seized the 14 lorries for transporting the excess sand without any permissions and handed over them to the Mines Department.” The lorries were heading to the sand stock point of the AP Mineral Development Corporation in Vijayawada. Nandigama Assistant Director (Mines) M. Subramanyam told The Hindu that fine to the tune of ₹48,000 has been imposed for transporting the excess quantity of sand in the lorries.