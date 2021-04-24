1.4 lakh SHGs receive ₹70.46 crore zero interest loan

KAKINADA

24 April 2021 00:13 IST

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Friday claimed that ₹70.46 crore of loans have been deposited into the accounts of 1.40 lakh Self-Help Groups under the ‘Sunna Vaddi’ scheme in East Godavari district.

An amount of ₹52.35 crore has been deposited into the accounts of the 87,357 SHGs in rural East Godavari district.

Attending the Sunna Vaddi scheme disbursement programme through video-conference at the Collectorate here, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that the State government was committed to extending financial aid to SHGs despite financial challenges.

“Timely disbursement of the loans will encourage SHG members to find an assured livelihood through a wise investment,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna. East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and other officials were present.