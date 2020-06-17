14 kg hash oil, 917 kg ganja seized in Visakhapatnam district

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested a person and allegedly seized 14 kg of hash oil from his possession near Nandivalasa village at Hukumpeta mandal in Visakhapatnam district, on Wednesday. The seized hash oil is estimated to be worth ₹12-15 lakh.

According to sources, a team of SEB Paderu conducted a raid in Nandivalasa area after receiving credible information and recovered the hash oil. The SEB team nabbed a person hailing from Bengaluru. Sources said that the accused was allegedly trying to smuggle the hash oil to Bengaluru, but due to the lockdown, he was stuck in Hukumpeta. Acting on a tip-off, the SEB team nabbed him on Wednesday.

Ganja seized

An SEB team from Chintapalle arrested two persons while they were allegedly transporting 917 kg of ganja worth ₹90 lakh in a lorry near Lambasingi under Chintapalle police station limits, here on Wednesday.

According to sources, two persons loaded ganja in their vehicle at Malkangiri in neighbouring Odisha and were heading to Rajamahendravaram. In order to escape from the police, the smugglers fabricated a box inside the driver’s cabin, where they stored the ganja.

“The vehicle is registered in Uttar Pradesh. The driver and cleaner were hired and they were instructed to hand over the vehicle at Rajamahendravaram, for which they were promised some money. We are suspecting that the smugglers might have planned to shift the contraband to Uttar Pradesh or Delhi,” said an official.