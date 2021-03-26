14 kg gold worth ₹6.86 crore seized from a bus at Kurnool

KURNOOL

26 March 2021 16:24 IST

It was being transported in an APSRTC bus from Hyderabad to Kurnool

The Special Enforcement Bureau sleuths during a routine checking of vehicles at Panchalingala inter-state border in Kurnool found a box containing 148 gold biscuits (each weighing 100 grams) packed in a cardboard box and being transported in an APSRTC bus from Hyderabad to Kurnool on Thursday morning. There were no documents or bills/invoices or tax-paid receipts available for the gold biscuits being transported.

At a press conference here on Friday afternoon, Kurnool Deputy Superintendent of Police K.V. Mahesh revealed that a 40-year-old man Rathimidde Raju had purchased 163 gold biscuits from Manokamana Gold Shop in the Abids area of Hyderabad on March 24 and disposed of 15 of them at various places in Hyderabad itself and boarded an APSRTC bus for Kurnool late in the night and at 4.45 a.m. on Thursday the SEB sleuths detected it at the check post.

The Kurnool Taluka Police Circle Inspector Vikram Simha registered case No. 245 / 2021 under section 102 of the Crpc. and arrested Raju, a worker in the Ambati Pullareddy Jewellers at Tadipatri.

Advertising

Advertising

The 14.8 kg of gold is estimated to cost ₹6.86 crore in the market, the DSP said.

The gold was being handed over to the Income Tax, Sales Tax, and Customs Departments. These departments, after investigation, will initiate action depending on where and how was the gold sourced.