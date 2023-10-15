ADVERTISEMENT

1.4 kg gold seized from two women at Gannavaram airport in Andhra Pradesh

October 15, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Customs Department officials arrested two women hailing from Mangalore in Karnataka at the Gannavaram airport and seized 1.4 kg of gold of foreign origin worth about ₹80 lakh.

The women arrived on a flight from Sharjah, said Customs Commissioner Sadhu Narasimha Reddy.

“The seized gold jewellery includes anklets, chains, rings and bangles. Passengers carrying gold of foreign origin should declare it before the journey,” Mr. Narasimha Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigation revealed that the women travelled from Goa to United Arab Emirates (UAE) before arriving in Vijayawada. Customs Assistant Commissioner Donepudi Madhu Babu is investigating the case, said a release on October 15 (Sunday).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US