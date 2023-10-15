HamberMenu
1.4 kg gold seized from two women at Gannavaram airport in Andhra Pradesh

October 15, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Customs Department officials arrested two women hailing from Mangalore in Karnataka at the Gannavaram airport and seized 1.4 kg of gold of foreign origin worth about ₹80 lakh.

The women arrived on a flight from Sharjah, said Customs Commissioner Sadhu Narasimha Reddy.

“The seized gold jewellery includes anklets, chains, rings and bangles. Passengers carrying gold of foreign origin should declare it before the journey,” Mr. Narasimha Reddy.

Investigation revealed that the women travelled from Goa to United Arab Emirates (UAE) before arriving in Vijayawada. Customs Assistant Commissioner Donepudi Madhu Babu is investigating the case, said a release on October 15 (Sunday).

