Andhra PradeshVISAKHAPATNAM 22 September 2020 23:50 IST
14 kg ganja seized from a rail passenger
Updated: 22 September 2020 23:50 IST
Special team of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Police Force (RPF) conducted checks and arrested M. Pandey (22), a resident of Patna, Bihar, for allegedly trying to transport 14 kg ganja, at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Tuesday. Based on credible information, a special team under the guidance of Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Jitendra Srivastava, was formed and intensified checking was organised, when they nabbed the accused. Officials said that the accused was trying to head to his native place from Visakhapatnam when he was caught.
