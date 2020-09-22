Andhra Pradesh

14 kg ganja seized from a rail passenger

Special team of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Police Force (RPF) conducted checks and arrested M. Pandey (22), a resident of Patna, Bihar, for allegedly trying to transport 14 kg ganja, at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Tuesday. Based on credible information, a special team under the guidance of Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Jitendra Srivastava, was formed and intensified checking was organised, when they nabbed the accused. Officials said that the accused was trying to head to his native place from Visakhapatnam when he was caught.

