14 injured in accident on Tirumala ghat road
Fourteen pilgrims escaped with minor injuries when the private jeep in which they were traveling veered off the road and overturned while motoring down to Tirupati on Monday.
Sources said the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the first ghat road. The injured were immediately rushed to the TTD-run Aswini hospital for treatment.
