14 Deputy Commissioners, 45 Excise Superintendents and 21 Assistant Commissioners of Excise Department transferred in State

Special Enforcement Bureau abolished, officers to report to APSBCL Managing Director

Published - September 25, 2024 01:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The State Government has transferred 14 Deputy Commissioners, Excise Superintendents (ES), District Prohibition and Excise Officers (DPEOs) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the Prohibition and Excise Department in the State. Orders to this effect were issued on Wednesday (September 25, 2024).

The Government relieved all the officers from Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) which was abolished recently.

Officers who were posted in A.P. State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) shall report before the Managing Director of the APSBCL, Vijayawada, for further postings.

“The Director, Prohibition and Excise and the MD, APSBCL, Vijayawada, shall take action accordingly,” the orders said.

