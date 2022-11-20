14 Ayyappa devotees who survived road accident in Kerala to return Andhra Pradesh

November 20, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - ELURU

The fourteen Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh, who survived the road accident near Pathanamthitta in Kerala on November 19, would start their return journey to the State on November 21. Four more devotees are still in need of emergency healthcare.

Trending

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 19, eighteen Ayyappa devotees were injured after a bus in which they were returning from Sabarimala overturned. The accident occurred when 36 devotees from Eluru district were on board.

“Four devotees are in need of emergency medical treatment. They are being treated in Kerala. Fourteen devotees have been discharged from hospital. A bus has been arranged for their return journey on November 21,” Eluru Revenu Divisional Officer K. Penchal Kishore told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT