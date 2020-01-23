Andhra Pradesh

13th Weld India expo from February 6

more-in

Mr. Srinivasan, co-chairman of the national organising committee, said the event with the theme of ‘advanced welding technology and quality systems for developing economies is expcted to have participants from as many as 22 countries.

India’s potential to become a $5 trillion economy will be highlighted at the 13th Weld India Exhibition being organised in association with the International Institute of Welding in Mumbai from February 6 to 9 , said R. Srinivasan, former president of Indian Institute of Welding (IIW).

Mr. Srinivasan, co-chairman of the national organising committee, said the event with the theme of ‘advanced welding technology and quality systems for developing economies is expcted to have participants from as many as 22 countries. He further said that IIW under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Skill Development, along with the support of National Skill Development Corporation and private industries, was working on closing the gap of the skilled manpower needed in the country to meet the objective of making India a $5 trillion economy.

“The skill level and the technological gap in MSME sector are glaring. IIW India has taken up a structured way of welding training and certifications methods,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 9:58:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/13th-weld-india-expo-from-february-6/article30631203.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY