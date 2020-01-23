13th Weld India expo from February 6

India’s potential to become a $5 trillion economy will be highlighted at the 13th Weld India Exhibition being organised in association with the International Institute of Welding in Mumbai from February 6 to 9 , said R. Srinivasan, former president of Indian Institute of Welding (IIW).

Mr. Srinivasan, co-chairman of the national organising committee, said the event with the theme of ‘advanced welding technology and quality systems for developing economies is expcted to have participants from as many as 22 countries. He further said that IIW under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Skill Development, along with the support of National Skill Development Corporation and private industries, was working on closing the gap of the skilled manpower needed in the country to meet the objective of making India a $5 trillion economy.

“The skill level and the technological gap in MSME sector are glaring. IIW India has taken up a structured way of welding training and certifications methods,” he added.