13th century Telugu inscriptions unearthed at Kondaveedu fort in A.P.’s Palnadu district

February 17, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - GUNTUR

Four inscriptions that date back to the 13th Century AD have been found at the Kondaveedu fort near Narasaraopet in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh.

K. Muniratnam Reddy, Director (epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), told The Hindu that he decrypted the inscriptions written in old Telugu script. They were found when the Forest Department and the Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convener Kalli Sivareddy undertook renovation works at Yogi Vemana hall.

An inscription reads, “Mahamandaleswara Malla Yadava Chola king constructed a marriage function hall on Aswaija Shudha of Plavanga year”. Another says, “Galala Pathana on behalf of his father Bethachari and mother Singasani has constructed a Kalyana Mandapam for God Visweswara”. At present, the Visweswara temple is being called as “Varala Kottu” at Vedulla pond located on the fort.

The third and fourth inscriptions are damaged and some lines went missing.

The Yogi Vemana hall is a 125x25 foot structure with eight rooms. It is supported by 16 pillars erected in two rows of eight each on either side.

The inscriptions were found during the renovation works of Room Number three, which was damaged apparently by treasure hunters long time ago. They came to the fore after the wild plants and other waste was removed from the structure. “All these inscriptions are located on the stones used for slabs,” said Mr. Sivareddy.