HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

13th century Telugu inscriptions unearthed at Kondaveedu fort in A.P.’s Palnadu district

One of them states about the construction of a marriage hall by Malla Yadava Chola king

February 17, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
A stone inscription found at the Kondaveedu fort near Narasaraopet in Palnadu district.

A stone inscription found at the Kondaveedu fort near Narasaraopet in Palnadu district. | Photo Credit: VIJAYA KUMAR

Four inscriptions that date back to the 13th Century AD have been found at the Kondaveedu fort near Narasaraopet in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh. 

K. Muniratnam Reddy, Director (epigraphy), Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), told The Hindu that he decrypted the inscriptions written in old Telugu script. They were found when the Forest Department and the Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convener Kalli Sivareddy undertook renovation works at Yogi Vemana hall. 

An inscription reads, “Mahamandaleswara Malla Yadava Chola king constructed a marriage function hall on Aswaija Shudha of Plavanga year”. Another says, “Galala Pathana on behalf of his father Bethachari and mother Singasani has constructed a Kalyana Mandapam for God Visweswara”. At present, the Visweswara temple is being called as “Varala Kottu” at Vedulla pond located on the fort. 

The third and fourth inscriptions are damaged and some lines went missing.

The Yogi Vemana hall is a 125x25 foot structure with eight rooms. It is supported by 16 pillars erected in two rows of eight each on either side.

The inscriptions were found during the renovation works of Room Number three, which was damaged apparently by treasure hunters long time ago. They came to the fore after the wild plants and other waste was removed from the structure. “All these inscriptions are located on the stones used for slabs,” said Mr. Sivareddy.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / history and culture / archaeology

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.