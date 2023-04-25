HamberMenu
1,396 SC, ST landless families to get 1,500 acres of land in Kakinada district

₹1.8 crore has been sanctioned for construction of three welfare hostel buildings, says Collector

April 25, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

Kakinada district Collector Krithika Shukla on Tuesday said that 1,500 acres of land would be distributed among 1,396 landless families belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes. 

Addressing the officials and members of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Vigilance and Monitoring Committee here on Tuesday, Ms. Krithika said that more than ₹3 crore compensation has been released to the victims under the SC and ST Atrocities Act since 2021 in the district.

“District Mineral Fund of ₹1.8 crore has been sanctioned for construction of three welfare hostel buildings at Sankavaram, Tuni and Kathipudi in the district,” said Ms. Krithika. 

Seven social welfare hostels would be repaired with ₹3.60 crore grant, she added.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, MLC Ch. Ramachandra Rao, SP S. Sateesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer K. Sridhar Reddy and other officials reviewed the status of the pending cases registered under the SC and ST Atrocities Act.

