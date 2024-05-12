GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

13.89 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Nandyal district

31 aspirants in fray for the LS constituency and 126 in the six assembly segments, while 10,226 employees have been drafted for poll duty in the district

Published - May 12, 2024 07:51 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau
District Election Officer K. Srinivasulu making a last-minute inspection of arrangements at a distribution centre in Nandyal on Sunday.

District Election Officer K. Srinivasulu making a last-minute inspection of arrangements at a distribution centre in Nandyal on Sunday.

A total of 13.89 lakh voters are ready to exercise their franchise in 1,711 polling stations across Nandyal district on Monday. There are 31 aspirants in the fray for the Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency and 126 in all the six assembly segments put together, while 10,226 employees have been drafted for poll duty.

District Election Officer K. Srinivasulu inspected the distribution centres and reception centres arranged across Nandyal and Allagadda Assembly constituencies on Sunday and instructed the officials to ensure shelter over the queue lines in front of the polling booths, in view of the scorching heat, besides arranging shamianas for the waiting public, drinking water and first-aid facilities.

“We appeal to the political parties and the public to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections in a conducive atmosphere. Voters can walk into the polling booth from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to cast their vote without fear, as webcasting is done in 1,350 out of the 1,711 polling stations, which are under the watchful eyes of election officers and observers,” Dr. Srinivasulu said.

The electronic voting machines (EVM) pertaining to Srisailam and Nandikotkur will be stored in strong rooms established at RGM Engineering College, those meant for Allagadda, Banaganapalle and Nandyal seats will be stored at Santhiram Engineering College and the Dhone EVMs at Santhiram Pharmacy College.

Overall, 330 micro-observers have been enrolled for the 403 polling stations marked as ‘very sensitive’, where every moment will be filmed. 224 RTC buses and 72 private vehicles have been roped in to transport the on-duty staff and equipments to and from the polling stations.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.