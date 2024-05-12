13.89 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Nandyal district

A total of 13.89 lakh voters are ready to exercise their franchise in 1,711 polling stations across Nandyal district on Monday. There are 31 aspirants in the fray for the Nandyal Lok Sabha constituency and 126 in all the six assembly segments put together, while 10,226 employees have been drafted for poll duty.

District Election Officer K. Srinivasulu inspected the distribution centres and reception centres arranged across Nandyal and Allagadda Assembly constituencies on Sunday and instructed the officials to ensure shelter over the queue lines in front of the polling booths, in view of the scorching heat, besides arranging shamianas for the waiting public, drinking water and first-aid facilities.

“We appeal to the political parties and the public to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections in a conducive atmosphere. Voters can walk into the polling booth from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to cast their vote without fear, as webcasting is done in 1,350 out of the 1,711 polling stations, which are under the watchful eyes of election officers and observers,” Dr. Srinivasulu said.

The electronic voting machines (EVM) pertaining to Srisailam and Nandikotkur will be stored in strong rooms established at RGM Engineering College, those meant for Allagadda, Banaganapalle and Nandyal seats will be stored at Santhiram Engineering College and the Dhone EVMs at Santhiram Pharmacy College.

Overall, 330 micro-observers have been enrolled for the 403 polling stations marked as ‘very sensitive’, where every moment will be filmed. 224 RTC buses and 72 private vehicles have been roped in to transport the on-duty staff and equipments to and from the polling stations.