138 new cases take the tally to 4,250 in A.P.

Two persons died and 138 fresh positive cases of coronavirus have surfaced in the State in tlast 24 hours ending Friday morning, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,250.

Of them, 2,556 (35 new cases) have recovered, 1,621 of them are ‘active’. The two deaths take the total toll dur to the virus to 73.

Of these 138 fresh coronavirus cases, 50 have been identified as locals, four of them are foreign returnees and the remaining 84 are either migrant returnees or people from other States.