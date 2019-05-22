1,378 officials roped in for counting in Kadapa district

As many as 1,378 officials have been roped in for the counting process that will be taken up in two blocks of KLM Engineering College for Women in Chinthakommadinne mandal of the district on Thursday.

There will be 314 counting tables where the counting process will be taken up. “A candidate can appoint as many number of agents as the number of counting tables,” announced District Election Officer Ch. Hari Kiran at a media conference here on Tuesday. However, a person with criminal record will not be allowed as a polling agent, he added. There is also a strict ban on the use of mobile phones in the entire premises and any form of violation will be dealt with seriously. “After finalising each and every round in counting of votes, preparation of round-wise result sheets, the data will be compared and confirmed before posting in ‘Suvidha’ system, when it will be available in public domain.

Three-layered security

Meanwhile, the Police Department has formed a three-layered security ring for the counting process to be taken up at the venue, with 1,260 policemen guarding the campus. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Mohanty said he had initiated the process of binding over known trouble-mongers, suspicious elements, rowdy-sheeters. “Anyone getting down to brawl or resorting to clashes will be dealt with seriously,” he warned.

Sec 144 of Cr.PC and Sec 30 of Police Act have been clamped upon the entire district. Celebrations in the form of bursting crackers, taking out victory rallies, splashing of colours and demonstrations, using audio systems or musical instruments to blare out noise are prohibited. The police have identified the sensitive villages prone to faction violence and has heightened surveillance through picketing . Liquor outlets will have to observe ‘dry day’ on May 23.