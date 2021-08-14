135 lorry drivers, cleaners rescued from Krishna River

132 sand lorries trapped in river.

About 135 drivers and cleaners, who were engaged on sand lorries and tractors were rescued from Krishna River, when the flood level increased suddenly in the early hours on Saturday.

However, 132 lorries and two tractors were trapped in the river, and the rescue operations are on.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said all the vehicle drivers and cleaners were rescued and were safe.

Water level in the river raised suddenly when the officials opened the gates at Munneru Vaagu in Telangana around midnight, the officials said.

“The lorries and tractors went into Krishna River from Chevitikallu village in Kanchikacherla mandal, to load sand last night. Due to flash floods, all the drivers and workers along with the vehicles were caught in the flood,” Mr. Siddharth Kaushal told The Hindu.

On receiving information, Nandigama DSP G. Nageswar Reddy and Kanchikacherla SI J. Lakshmi rushed to the spot and arranged boats.

Police, Fire and Revenue officials rescued the lorry drivers in boats and brought them to the shore. The vehicles will be brought out once the flood level is receded, the SP said.