13,402 candidates qualify in entrance test for law degree, PG courses in A.P.

June 16, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - GUNTUR

A total of 13,402 candidates qualified in the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET-2023, the results of which were declared here on Friday.

Convener for the tests Prof. B. Satyanarayana released the results at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district. A total of 19,014 candidates to the tests for admission to three-year and five-year LLB courses and the two-year PG programme.

As many as 9,926 candidates qualified out of 14,132 who applied for the three-year LLB course, 2,222 out of 3,451 for the five-year course and 1,254 out of 1,431 qualified for the two-year PG programme.

Girls performed better in the PG entrance examination, while boys fared well in the other two tests.

Thupili Raveendra Babu of Prasadampadu in Vijayawada bagged the first rank in the PGLCET while Kovvuru Harsha Vardhan Raju of Katrenikona in Konaseema district and Marupalli Ramesh of Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam district secured the top rank in the three-year and five-year course tests respectively.

The results and rank cards are available at https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/LAWCET/LAWCET/LAWCET_HomePage.aspx.

The first phase of the counselling will be held from August 16 to 24, and classes will start on September 11, tentatively, the Convener said.