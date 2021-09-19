1,337 new COVID-19 infections reported in State

VIJAYAWADA

19 September 2021 23:59 IST

Chittoor, Krishna account for 3 deaths each out of 9

The State reported nine more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,337 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,070 and 20,38,690 while the number of active cases stands at 14,699.

During the past day, 1,282 patients have recovered and the total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 20,09,921 and 98.59%.

The daily test positivity rate of 68,568 samples tested was 1.95%, the lowest in the past 13 days.

The overall test positivity rate of the 2.77 crore tests conducted was 7.35%.

Chittoor and Krishna districts reported three deaths each and Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari one each. Eight districts reported no death.

District-wise cases

Chittoor reported the highest single-day tally of 231 infections followed by East Godavari (198), Prakasam (161), Krishna (144), Guntur (141), Nellore (139), West Godavari (128), Kadapa (90), Visakhapatnam (51), Srikakulam (23), Vizianagaram (18), Anantapur (10) and Kurnool (3).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,89,203), Chittoor (2,42,086), West Godavari (1,76,661), Guntur (1,74,806), Anantapur (1,57,507), Visakhapatnam (1,56,157), Nellore (1,43,570), Prakasam (1,35,975), Kurnool (1,23,971), Srikakulam (1,22,556), Krishna (1,16,352), Kadapa (1,14,273) and Vizianagaram (82,678).