1,332 new cases push tally to 95,773 in Nellore, Prakasam

ONGOLE/NELLORE

24 September 2020 23:07 IST

With six more deaths, toll goes up to 870 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh

The toll due to COVID-19 rose to 870 in south coastal Andhra Pradesh with six more patients succumbing to the virus in Nellore and Prakasam districts in the last 24 hours.

Five patients died in Prakasam district, taking the toll to 437, while the Nellore district reported one death, taking the count to 433, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Thursday night.

Advertising

Advertising

Infections outnumber recoveries

However, the new infections outnumbered the number of patients discharged from various COVID-19 facilities in the two districts during the last 24 hours by 185 for the first time during this week. The recovery count had been more than the single-day spike earlier this week.

As many as 1,332 persons tested positive for the virus, while 1,147 patients recovered in the two districts in the last 24 hours. With this, the tally has gone up to 95,773, including 51,134 in Nellore district.

Prakasam district reported a single-day spike of 927 cases in the last 24 hours when compared to 425 recorded on the previous day. It was the third highest incidence of new infections on a single day in the State.

With the daily recovery count of 765, the number of active cases stood at 10,639. Till date, 33,561 patients have recovered from the infection.

The Nellore district reported 405 new cases while 382 patients recovered from the infection during the period, taking the active cases to less than 4,000. Till date, 47,142 patients have been recovered of the infection.

Virtual Lok Adalat

Meanwhile, the Prakasam District Legal Services Authority has decided to organise the Lok Adalat on Saturday through video link, in view of the spread of coronavirus.

DLSA Chairperson and Principal District Judge P.Venkata Jyothirmayi held a virtual meeting with lawyers, police and insurance firms to identify the cases with scope for settlement.