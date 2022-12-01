₹1,320 crore given away to social welfare pensioners across the State in one day, says Minister

December 01, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

₹1,585 crore released through welfare corporations for disbursement to 62.31 lakh pensioners from Dec. 1 to 5: Mutyala Naidu

V. Raghavendra

The distribution of social security pensions for November began across the State on Thursday. A sum of ₹1,585 crore was released to the village/ward secretariats through welfare corporations for disbursement to 62.31 lakh pensioners from December 1 to 5. 

According to a press release by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Village and Ward Secretariats B. Mutyala Naidu, the village and ward volunteers disbursed pensions amounting to ₹1,320.88 crore to 51.94 lakh beneficiaries till 5.30 p.m. 

Aged persons, widows, disabled and single women account for a major chunk (roughly ₹1,462 crore) of the pension beneficiaries. The pensions include those given by the the APCRDA to 17,173 landless poor in Amaravati. A total of 2.66 lakh volunteers and 15,000 ward welfare development secretaries and education assistants took part in the exercise.

