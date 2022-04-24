132 mandals to witness heatwave conditions in State today

12 mandals in Kakinada, Anakapalli experience severe heatwave on Sunday

12 mandals in Kakinada, Anakapalli experience severe heatwave on Sunday

About 132 mandals in the State are likely to witness heatwave conditions on Monday while five are likely to witness severe heatwave conditions due to the rising temperatures.

According to a report by the AP State Disaster Management Authority, there will be no heatwave in 533 mandals.

On Sunday, 12 mandals including two in Kakinada and 10 in Anakapalli districts witnessed severe heatwave conditions and 32 mandals in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR), Anakapalli, East Godavari, Kakinada, Nandyal, Paravathipuram Manyam, Nellore, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and YSR districts witnessed heatwave conditions.

On Monday, mandals in ASR, Kakinada and Parvathipuram Manyam will witness severe heatwave while those in ASR, Anakapalli, East Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Kakinada, Krishna, Nandyal, NTR, Palnadu and Parvathipuram Manyam will witness heatwave conditions.