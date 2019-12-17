132 GPREC students land plum jobs

Girl students of G.Pulla Reddy Engineering College here outperformed their male classmates by bagging the majority of job opportunities during the recruitment drives conducted by nine multinational companies for the past two weeks.
Out of 132 students selected by Infosys, Wipro, IBM, Aptean, NTT Data, Mindtree, IHS Markit, Principal Global and QuickRide, 78 were girls.
College principal B. Sreenivas Reddy on Tuesday said that 56 students were selected by Infosys, 45 by Wipro, 16 by IBM, 8 by Aptean, 2 each by NTT Data and Mindtree, and 1 each by IHS Markit, Principal Global and QuickRide. The salary packages will be in the range of ₹50 lakh to ₹6.50 lakh per annum.
Training and placement officer B. Veerabhadra Reddy said 513 jobs were offered by various companies to the students of CSE, ECE, EEE, mechanical & civil engineering branches so far.
