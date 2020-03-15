1,314 guns deposited ahead of local body elections

Kurnool

15 March 2020 01:11 IST

A total of 1,314 licensed guns were deposited at the police stations ahead of the local body elections. The police officers identified 10,228 persons as trouble-mongers and filed bind-over cases against them.

In a release to the media, Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli stated that ₹23.32 lakh has been seized by the police.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the release, the district has 42 check posts, 53 flying squads and 53 Model Code of Conduct (MCC) teams. To stop the smuggling in of liquor from neighbouring States, the police have set up seven integrated check posts with CCTV surveillance.

Apart from that, the police have also booked seven cases for not following the elections rules. FIRs have also been lodged in the three places where scuffles broke out during nominations.

As part of Operation Sura, officials of the excise department, along with the police, seized 1,534 litres of illicitly distilled liquor, 12,300 litres of jaggery wash and 575 litres of liquor that was smuggled in from Karnataka. They also seized 23 motorcycles, eight cars, one SUV and three autorickshaws.

To provide security during the upcoming local body elations, the police are roping in an additional force of 1,500 officers. Andhra Pradesh Special Police(APSP) forces have already reached Kurnool and a Civil Force from Karnataka is yet to arrive. They would work with the existing 4,200 police force in the district.