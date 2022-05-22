130 mandals in A.P. likely to witness heatwave conditions

May 22, 2022 23:28 IST

Gannavaram records highest temperature of 41.7°C

Many mandals in the coastal districts experienced severe heatwave and heatwave conditions on Sunday.

Nineteen mandals including 13 in Anakapalli district, four in Vizianagaram district and one each in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) and Kakinada districts witnessed severe heatwave conditions, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority.

Also, 82 mandals including 17 in Kakinada, 13 each in Konaseema and East Godavari districts, 10 each in Anakapalli and Vizianagaram, four each in Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari, two in Eluru and one mandal in ASR district experienced heatwave conditions.

On Monday, about three mandals are likely to witness severe heatwave and 130 mandals, a majority of them in Anakapalli, East Godavari, Guntur, Kakinada, Konaseema and Krishna districts, are likely to witness heatwave conditions.

According to the India Meteorology Department (IMD), Gannavaram near Vijayawada recorded 41.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the highest maximum temperature in the State.

Kakinada, Tuni, Narsapur, Amaravati, Jangamaheswara Puram and Machilipatnam recorded more than 40 degrees Celsius. The south coastal districts and Rayalaseema regions recorded less than 40 degrees Celsius.