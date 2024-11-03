ADVERTISEMENT

130 litres of ID liquor, 39 motorcylces and 30 kg ‘adulterated’ ghee seized in cordon and search operations in Nandyal district

Published - November 03, 2024 05:50 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Nandyal District Police conducted cordon and search operations at various locations in the district and seized 130 litres of illicit distilled liquor, 39 motorcylces and also 30 kg ghee which is suspected to be adulterated. Police have also seized 39 motorcycles and three autos without having valid documents.

On the instructions of Superintendent of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana, the cordon and search operations were conducted at Abholbhilam village of Allagadda Rural Police Station limits, Bodhanam village in Bandi Atmakur police limits, Gaddimekala Palli village in Owk police limits and Kolla Bavapuram in Brahmankotkur police limits. During the drive, police conducted searches at the residences of persons with criminal background.

The police counselled the rowdy-sheeters and those against whom suspect sheets were opened and interacted with people of the villages where the cordon and search operations were conducted. Police asked the villagers not to indulge in any anti-social activities and warned of stringent action, if any individual is found involved in anti-social activities.

A total of five Inspectors, 12 Sub-Inspectors and 100 police and QRT personnel participated in the cordon and search operations.

