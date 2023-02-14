HamberMenu
₹130-crore Godavari water grid project gets administrative nod

Project will ensure safe drinking water for about 7 lakh people in seven mandals

February 14, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha on Tuesday said that the State government gave the administrative sanction for the ₹130.15 crore Godavari water grid project. 

The project will provide safe drinking water in seven mandals of the Godavari region — Rajamahendravaram Rural, Kadiyam, Anaparthi, Bikkavolu, Nidadavolu, Peravali and Undrajavaram. More than 6.89 lakh people in 101 Gram Panchayats will get access to safe drinking water on either side of the river.

Rural Water Supply Superintending Engineer D. Balashankar Rao and other officials reviewed the preparedness to speed up the project.

