130 Afghan students in AU in a dilemma after Taliban take over their country

Afghan students seeking extension of their stay.

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 August 2021 01:12 IST

They want to bring their families here and seek political asylum

About 130 students from Afghanistan are studying various courses from under graduation to PG to Ph.D. in Andhra University, and all of them are now in a state of dilemma after Taliban took over their country.

All the students had come to AU in the last four to five years sponsored by the earlier Afghan government and supported by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), a government of India initiative to support students from various countries.

Speaking to The Hindu, Abeedullah Aabede from the Nuristan province, who is currently pursuing law from the College of Law, AU, said, “When we had come to study, we hailed from a country that supported higher eduction and was democratic in its views. But with Taliban taking over, which believe in hardline approach, things have changed overnight.”

Mr. Abeedullah was in government service and was on study leave. He is not sure whether, he will be paid his salaries, asked to rejoin or might even lose his job. He is married and is now worried about the fate of this family.

“Though the Taliban is yet to give a clear picture, they have said that everything will be continued as it was earlier. But we are living in a state of quandary,” said Fahim Rahimi, who hails from Nangarhar province.

He was working as an Assistant Professor in Nangarhar University and was doing his PG in department of English, AU.

His wife is working in the Legal Department in the Government of Afghanistan, and he is now worried about her fate, his parents and his two-year kid.

Given a chance, they say that would bring their family here and seek political asylum in India. “We have seen a lot of violence, right from the Russian occupation of our country to Taliban rule. But last two decades, was relatively peaceful after NATO forces took over the country and had set up a democratic form of government. Higher education was encouraged, women were treated well and allowed to express themselves and also allowed for higher studies. But now again we are being pushed into an era of uncertainty,” said the students.

‘Visa extension’

According to Dean Foreign Affairs E.N. Dhanamjaya Rao, 130 students from Afghanistan, including about 30 women, are in different courses such as engineering, humanities, law, pharmacy and sciences, and all of them have asked to extend their period of stay.

About 15 of them have already graduated and was about to go back and now they have asked us to extend their stay and admit them in higher studies. “Given the present situation, we are planning to do so. We will also send the required documents for extension of their visas,” he said.

“AU will write to the ICCR seeking extension of their visas and give them admission into higher studies. We will also urge the council to extend their stipend for their sustenance on humanitarian grounds,” said Prof. Dhanamjaya.

This year about 150 have been given admission and AU is also worried about their future.