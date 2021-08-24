13 students of two schools in Mudinepalli contract COVID

VIJAYAWADA

24 August 2021 01:09 IST

Ten students of a Zilla Parishad High School in Pedapalaparru village of Mudinepalli mandal in Krishna district tested positive for COVID-19.

Samples from several students were collected on Friday as part of random testing and the results were out on Monday, according to reports. Three students in another school also tested positive.

Samples from others students were being collected, and the schools were reportedly given holidays until further notice.