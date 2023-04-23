ADVERTISEMENT

13 red sanders smugglers held, logs worth ₹71 lakh seized in Tirupati

April 23, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

SP P. Parameshwar Reddy inspecting the seized red sanders logs in Tirupati on Sunday.

The Tirupati police on Saturday night nabbed 13 red sanders smugglers and seized logs worth ₹71 lakh, an SUV and six motorcycles from a forested area near Bodevandlapalle village of Yerravaripalem mandal, 60 km from here.

Addressing a presser here on Sunday, superintendent of police (SP) P. Parameswara Reddy, said clear instructions had been given to police personnel across the district to crack down on red sanders smuggling. Accordingly, the Bhakarapet Circle police nabbed 13 smugglers belonging to an inter-State gang and were searching for two more.

The SP said the accused were repeat offenders involved in red sanders smuggling in Seshachalam forests. Of the 13, ten were from the northwestern districts of Tamil Nadu, two from Tirupati and one from Annamayya district. The six two-wheelers bore Tamil Nadu registration. To evade detection, the gang often changed the number plates and avoided check posts. Their modus operandi was to procure the precious wood from Seshachalam forests and supply them to their clients in Bengaluru and Chennai.

“We have set up a special surveillance team to curb red sandalwood smuggling. Smuggling in other States is also being monitored for more information,” the SP said and added that more searches were in the offing.

The accused were in the age group of 24-45. They were later remanded.

